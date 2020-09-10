You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners name Creed Humphrey, Pat Fields as 2020 team captains

Pat Fields

Then-sophomore safety Pat Fields jumps in celebration after a play during the Red River Showdown Oct. 12, 2019.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

The Sooners will only have two team captains this year, naming redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey and junior safety Pat Fields to lead the team for the 2020 season. This is Humphrey's second year as a captain.

Humphrey is going into his third year of being an important piece of OU's offensive line. In 2019, Fields tallied 64 total tackles and two sacks.

OU's team captains for the 2019 season were Humphrey, quarterback Jalen Hurts, defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

