OU football: Sooners name Creed Humphrey, Pat Fields as 2020 team captains

The Sooners will only have two team captains this year, naming redshirt junior center Creed Humphrey and junior safety Pat Fields to lead the team for the 2020 season. This is Humphrey's second year as a captain.
Chosen by us to lead us.#OUDNA #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/ZkiLpIXY18— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) September 10, 2020
Humphrey is going into his third year of being an important piece of OU's offensive line. In 2019, Fields tallied 64 total tackles and two sacks.
OU's team captains for the 2019 season were Humphrey, quarterback Jalen Hurts, defensive lineman Neville Gallimore and linebacker Kenneth Murray.
