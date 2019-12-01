You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners move up to No. 6 in AP Poll

  • Updated
Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts smiles at the crowd before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

Right before the Sooners took Bedlam with a 34-16 win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night, Alabama (10-2) — then ranked No. 5 and now at No. 9 — lost to Auburn. Utah stands at No. 5, and No. 2 LSU will take on No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.

If the Bulldogs suffer their second loss of the season, OU's College Football Playoff chances will look a lot brighter.

The Sooners will take on No. 8 Baylor for a rematch in the Big 12 Championship Saturday, Dec. 7.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

