OU football: Sooners move up to No. 6 in AP Poll

Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) moved up a spot to No. 6 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.
December is here and so is the Week 15 AP Poll 🏈1. LSU2. Ohio State3. Clemson4. Georgia5. Utah6. Oklahoma7. Florida8. Baylor9. Alabama10. Wisconsin— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) December 1, 2019
Right before the Sooners took Bedlam with a 34-16 win over then-No. 21 Oklahoma State Saturday night, Alabama (10-2) — then ranked No. 5 and now at No. 9 — lost to Auburn. Utah stands at No. 5, and No. 2 LSU will take on No. 4 Georgia in the SEC Championship on Saturday.
If the Bulldogs suffer their second loss of the season, OU's College Football Playoff chances will look a lot brighter.
The Sooners will take on No. 8 Baylor for a rematch in the Big 12 Championship Saturday, Dec. 7.
