OU football: Sooners move up to No. 7 in AP Poll

  • Updated
CeeDee Lamb

Junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb catches the ball in the end zone during the Sooners’ game against TCU on Nov. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.

The boost comes after the Sooners' 28-24 win over TCU to clinch a Big 12 Championship spot, along with Oregon garnering its second loss of the season on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2) went from No. 6 to No. 14 after losing to unranked Arizona State, 31-28.

Now in OU's way is No. 6 Utah and No. 5 Alabama, along with the top four: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.

The Sooners will head to Stillwater for a match against No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

