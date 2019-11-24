OU football: Sooners move up to No. 7 in AP Poll

Oklahoma moved up to No. 7 in the latest AP Poll released Sunday afternoon.
#Sooners up to No. 7 in the AP Poll.— George Stoia III (@GeorgeStoia) November 24, 2019
The boost comes after the Sooners' 28-24 win over TCU to clinch a Big 12 Championship spot, along with Oregon garnering its second loss of the season on Saturday. The Ducks (9-2) went from No. 6 to No. 14 after losing to unranked Arizona State, 31-28.
Now in OU's way is No. 6 Utah and No. 5 Alabama, along with the top four: No. 1 LSU, No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Clemson and No. 4 Georgia.
The Sooners will head to Stillwater for a match against No. 21 Oklahoma State (8-3, 5-3 Big 12) at 7 p.m. CT on Saturday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.