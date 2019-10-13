OU football: Sooners move up to No. 5 in AP Poll

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) moved up a spot to No. 5 in week seven of the AP Poll.
OU is up to No. 5 in the AP poll.— Tyler Palmateer (@Tpalmateer83) October 13, 2019
1. Alabama
2. LSU
3. Clemson
4. Ohio State
5. #Sooners
Full poll: https://t.co/2QYW8N5YUM
The move comes after Oklahoma garnered a 34-27 win over Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), which moved back four spots to No. 15. Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) moved up to No. 18.
The Sooners will play West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Norman at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.