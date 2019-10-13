You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners move up to No. 5 in AP Poll

Shane Beamer

Coach Shane Beamer smiles as senior quarterback Jalen Hurts and junior wide receiver CeeDee Lamb come to the sideline during the Red River Showdown Oct. 12.

 Paxson Haws/Crimson Quarterly

The Sooners (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) moved up a spot to No. 5 in week seven of the AP Poll.

The move comes after Oklahoma garnered a 34-27 win over Texas (4-2, 2-1 Big 12), which moved back four spots to No. 15. Baylor (6-0, 3-0 Big 12) moved up to No. 18.

The Sooners will play West Virginia (3-3, 1-2 Big 12) in Norman at 11 a.m.  Saturday, Oct. 19.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

