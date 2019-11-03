OU football: Sooners move up to No. 9 in AP Poll

The Sooners (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) moved up from No. 10 to No. 9 in the latest edition of the AP Poll Sunday.
Oklahoma is just coming off of a bye week after losing to now-No. 20 Kansas State, 48-41, in Manhattan, Kansas, a week prior. Florida falls from No. 6 to No. 10 after garnering its second loss of the season against Georgia. The Bulldogs moved from No. 8 to No. 6.
The Sooners will take on Iowa State (5-3, 3-2 Big 12) at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 9, at home.
