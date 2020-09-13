You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners move up to No. 3 in AP Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler and Charleston Rambo

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo celebrate after the Sooners score a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners moved up to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday after defeating Missouri State, 48-0, on Saturday.

Oklahoma remains the top nationally ranked team in the Big 12 Conference and trails only Clemson and Alabama in the poll.

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a convincing OU victory on Saturday, while defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's unit pitched a shutout for the first time since his arrival in Norman.

The Sooners' next game will be against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Norman.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments