OU football: Sooners move up to No. 3 in AP Poll

The Sooners moved up to No. 3 in the Associated Press poll released Sunday after defeating Missouri State, 48-0, on Saturday.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-OU4-Georgia5- Florida6-LSU7-Notre Dame8-Auburn9-Texas10-Texas A&M11-Okla State12-UNC13-Cincinnati14-UCF15-Tennessee16-Memphis17-Miami18-Louisville19-Louisiana20-Virginia Tech21-BYU22-Army23-Kentucky24-App State25-Pitt— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 13, 2020
Oklahoma remains the top nationally ranked team in the Big 12 Conference and trails only Clemson and Alabama in the poll.
Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns in the first half of a convincing OU victory on Saturday, while defensive coordinator Alex Grinch's unit pitched a shutout for the first time since his arrival in Norman.
The Sooners' next game will be against Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 26 in Norman.
