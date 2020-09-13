You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners move up to No. 3 in Amway Coaches Poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Spencer Rattler and Charleston Rambo

Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler and redshirt junior wide receiver Charleston Rambo celebrate after the Sooners score a touchdown during the Sooners' season opener against Missouri State on Sept. 12.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners moved up three spots to No. 3 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday.

OU (1-0) is just coming off of a 48-0 blowout against Missouri State (0-1) Saturday night. The Sooners scored 41 points in the first half, highlighted by quarterback Spencer Rattler's debut start. 

Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the second half. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments