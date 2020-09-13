OU football: Sooners move up to No. 3 in Amway Coaches Poll

The Sooners moved up three spots to No. 3 in the latest Amway Coaches Poll released Sunday.
No. 1 Clemson, No. 2 Alabama and…. Louisiana-Lafayette is ranked No. 21, AppState No. 23, BYU No. 22 plus Army sneaks in at No. 25 in the latest Coaches Poll: https://t.co/9wyXl2gq0a— Bryan Fischer (@BryanDFischer) September 13, 2020
OU (1-0) is just coming off of a 48-0 blowout against Missouri State (0-1) Saturday night. The Sooners scored 41 points in the first half, highlighted by quarterback Spencer Rattler's debut start.
Rattler threw for 290 yards and four touchdowns before sitting out the second half.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.