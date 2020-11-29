You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners move up to No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 poll

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley celebrates

OU head coach Lincoln Riley celebrates after securing a victory during the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 21.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Previously No. 14 Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.

The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are the Big 12's second-ranked team in the poll, preceeded by No. 12 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1 Big 12) and followed by No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12).

Oklahoma was idle this weekend to due to its Nov. 28 game against West Virginia being postponed to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 precautions. OU will take on Baylor in its final 2020 home game on Dec. 5, with the kickoff time and TV channel for the contest yet to be determined.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Assistant Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

Load comments