OU football: Sooners move up to No. 13 in latest AP Top 25 poll

Previously No. 14 Oklahoma moved up one spot to No. 13 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 poll released Sunday afternoon.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio St4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Florida7-Cincinnati8-BYU9-Miami10-Indiana11-Georgia12-OU13-Iowa St14-Coastal15-Marshall16-N'western17-USC18-Wisconsin19-Okla St20-Louisiana21-Oregon22-Tulsa23-Washington24-Iowa25-Liberty— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 29, 2020
The Sooners (6-2, 5-2 Big 12) are the Big 12's second-ranked team in the poll, preceeded by No. 12 Iowa State (7-2, 7-1 Big 12) and followed by No. 19 Oklahoma State (6-2, 5-2 Big 12).
Oklahoma was idle this weekend to due to its Nov. 28 game against West Virginia being postponed to Dec. 12 because of COVID-19 precautions. OU will take on Baylor in its final 2020 home game on Dec. 5, with the kickoff time and TV channel for the contest yet to be determined.
