OU football: Sooners move to No. 19 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 62-28 win over Texas Tech

Oklahoma (4-2, 3-2 Big 12) came in at No. 19 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. Previously ranked at No. 24, this is now the Sooners’ highest ranking in the poll since Sept. 27 when they came in at No. 18.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Clemson2-Bama3-Ohio St4-Notre Dame5-Georgia6-Cincinnati7-Texas A&M8-Florida9-BYU10-Wisconsin11-Miami12-Oregon13-Indiana14-Okla St15-Coastal16-Marshall17-Iowa St18-SMU19-OU20-USC21-Boise St22-Texas23-Michigan24-Auburn25-Liberty— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 1, 2020
OU is now the third-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing only No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State. Texas rejoined the poll for the first time since its Oct. 10 loss to the Sooners, coming in at No. 22. Kansas State, formerly No. 16, was left unranked after its 37-10 road loss to West Virginia.
The Sooners’ 62-28 win over Texas Tech (2-4, 1-4 Big 12) marks the most points OU has scored in a single game against an FBS opponent since 2018. In just over a half of action, redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 21-of-30 passing. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 87 rushing yards and three scores on 13 carries in his first game of the season.
Defensively, redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood had a career-high two interceptions as Oklahoma’s defense forced three turnovers on the night. The Sooners had 51 tackles and two sacks against the Red Raiders in total.
Next, OU heads back home for a matchup against Kansas (0-6, 0-5 Big) at 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 in Norman.
