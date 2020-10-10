OU football: Sooners' memorable moments against Texas in Red River Showdown

The Sooners (1-2, 0-2 Big 12) are set to take on No. 22 Texas (2-1, 1-1 Big 12) on Saturday in one of the most storied rivalries in all of sports.
Although not as highly anticipated a game as in years past, the Red River Showdown seemingly provides fans with a memorable moment each year.
In honor of the storied contest, here are five of the best moments from the series throughout the years:
Roy Williams ‘Superman’ leap
In 2001, The Sooners were coming off their most recent National Championship and were beating Texas 7-3 with two minutes and six seconds left.
OU safety Roy Williams timed the snap and jumped over his blocker, hitting Texas quarterback Chris Simms and knocking the ball into Sooners’ linebacker Teddy Lehman’s hands for the interception and touchdown.
Known as “The Play,” Williams holds one of the most iconic big hits in OU history.
Rocky Calmus one-handed interception return for touchdown
In the game known as the “Texas Massacre” in 2000, the eventual undefeated national champion Sooners beat Texas 63-14 — the largest win in the rivalry’s history.
With close to 12 minutes left in the second quarter, OU linebacker Rocky Calmus returned an interception for 41 yards with a cast on his left arm due to an injury he'd suffered, putting the Sooners up 35-0.
Calmus, one of OU’s best linebackers ever, went on to be a two-time All-American, and won a Butkus Award for the nation’s best linebacker.
Baker Mayfield game-winning touchdown to Mark Andrews
The most recent memorable play to make the list is courtesy of one of the most recognizable players in OU history — Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield.
In 2017, with OU down one point, Mayfield hit a wide-open Mark Andrews for a 59-yard touchdown for an eventual game-winner.
The play helped lead Lincoln Riley to his first win as head coach in the Red River Showdown.
Damien Williams 95-yard touchdown
In 2012, junior college transfer Damien Williams burst onto the scene, taking his fifth carry of the game 95 yards for a touchdown.
The run put OU up 13-0, with the Sooners eventually winning 63-21 in a rout of Texas.
Williams, who ran for 167 yards on the day, also picked up a huge block from wide receiver Kenny Stills on the play.
Joe Washington’s trick play passing touchdown
In 1973, Sooner running back Joe Washington took a pitch in the backfield, but threw the ball downfield to receiver Tinker Owens for the first touchdown of the game.
The play was the first career passing attempt for Washington, who's still OU’s second leading rusher in school history.
