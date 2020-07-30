OU football: Sooners' match against Tennessee canceled due to SEC conference-only schedule

The Southeastern Conference moved to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season Thursday, cancelling OU's Sept. 12 home game against Tennessee.
NEWS | @SEC establishes new football start date of September 26 and Conference-only football competition.https://t.co/UhFFOfQ2lK— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) July 30, 2020
The SEC's decision marks OU's first canceled game of the season. The Sooners are scheduled to play the Vols in 2024.
OU's two remaining nonconference games are Missouri State on Aug. 29 at home and Army at West Point on Sept. 26. The Big 12 is the only Power 5 conference that hasn't announced an altered schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.