OU football: Sooners' match against Tennessee canceled due to SEC conference-only schedule

Devante Bond

Oklahoma senior Devante Bond celebrates following a defensive play in the first half of OU's Sept. 12, 2015 game at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee. The Sooners defeated Tennessee 31-24.

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

The Southeastern Conference moved to a conference-only schedule for the 2020 college football season Thursday, cancelling OU's Sept. 12 home game against Tennessee.

The SEC's decision marks OU's first canceled game of the season. The Sooners are scheduled to play the Vols in 2024. 

OU's two remaining nonconference games are Missouri State on Aug. 29 at home and Army at West Point on Sept. 26. The Big 12 is the only Power 5 conference that hasn't announced an altered schedule due to COVID-19 concerns.

Caleb McCourry 

