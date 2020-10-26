OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2021 3-star recruit Caleb Johnson

Caleb Johnson, three-star defensive back and wide receiver recruit for 2021, is decommitting from OU and reopening his recruitment, he announced via Twitter on Monday.
I would like to thank the University of Oklahoma for the opportunity they have given me, but I would like to announce my de-commitment.Recruitment Open!!!— ¹⁰ (@10CalebJohnson) October 26, 2020
Johnson committed to the Sooners on July 16 and was OU's 12th commitment in the class of 2021 at the time. The 6-foot, 180-pound prospect from Greenville High School in Greenville, Texas, is considered the No. 50 player in Texas and the No. 33 cornerback in the country by Rivals.
Johnson currently holds 19 other offers outside of Norman, with Alabama, Georgia and Florida being among the schools now looking to land him for their 2021 recruiting class.
