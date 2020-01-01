You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners lose commitment from 2021 5-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Brock Vandagriff

Prospect Brock Vandagriff before the game against West Virginia Oct. 19.

 Jackson Stewart/The Daily

2021 five-star quarterback Brock Vandagriff announced his decommitment from Oklahoma on Twitter Wednesday. 

Vandagriff was the early crowned jewel for Lincoln Riley's 2021 recruiting class, as he is the No. 1 quarterback prospect and No. 4 overall player in the class according to Rivals.com. He initially committed to the Sooners on June 20, 2019.

The Bogart, Georgia, native holds offers from 23 schools, including ones from Alabama, Georgia and LSU. Vandagriff threw for 2,471 yards and 31 touchdowns in his junior season for Prince Avenue Christian High School, and he gave no timetable for when he would announce his next commitment.

With the loss of Vandagriff, Riley has two commits for the 2021 class and Oklahoma's class ranks 22nd nationally according to Rivals.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

I joined the Daily's sports desk in the spring of 2019 and have covered OU's wrestling, softball and football teams.

Load comments