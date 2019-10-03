You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners lose 4-star recruit Ryan Watts, per report

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Four-star cornerback Ryan Watts decommitted from Oklahoma Wednesday, further opening up his recruitment, per SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion.

Watts, who was recruited by cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, has left the Sooners with just one defensive back for the 2020 recruiting class. Watts is ranked as the No. 28 cornerback nationally and No. 45 overall recruit from the state of Texas, per Rivals.

