OU football: Sooners lose 4-star recruit Ryan Watts, per report

Four-star cornerback Ryan Watts decommitted from Oklahoma Wednesday, further opening up his recruitment, per SoonerScoop’s Josh McCuistion.
BREAKING NEWS: As @JLMcCuistion reported about an hour ago on @SoonerScoopCC, the #Sooners have lost the commitment of Ryan Watts tonight. More on it here: https://t.co/nktoSis7cu— SoonerScoop.com (@SoonerScoop) October 3, 2019
Watts, who was recruited by cornerbacks coach Roy Manning, has left the Sooners with just one defensive back for the 2020 recruiting class. Watts is ranked as the No. 28 cornerback nationally and No. 45 overall recruit from the state of Texas, per Rivals.
