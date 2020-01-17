You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Mark Jackson Jr.

Senior linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. before the Big 12 Championship game in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.

The senior played in four games in 2019, where he tallied one tackle, while also playing in 32 games total in his four years with the Sooners. Jackson is the third linebacker to enter the portal, as Levi Draper on Friday as well.

