OU football: Sooners linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. enters NCAA Transfer Portal, per report

Oklahoma linebacker Mark Jackson Jr. has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, per The Athletic's Jason Kersey.
The exodus continues.#Sooners senior LB Mark Jackson has entered the transfer portal. He only appeared in three games last season and redshirted as a true senior. Jackson started seven games in 2018.— Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) January 17, 2020
The senior played in four games in 2019, where he tallied one tackle, while also playing in 32 games total in his four years with the Sooners. Jackson is the third linebacker to enter the portal, as Levi Draper on Friday as well.
