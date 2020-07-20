OU football: Sooners linebacker DaShaun White named to Butkus Award Watch List

Junior Oklahoma linebacker DaShaun White was named to Butkus Award Watch List, the Sooners announced Monday. White is one of 51 linebackers named on the watch list. The award recognizes the linebacker who is deemed the best in college football.
Another week, another watch list. @dmw23_ ➡️ Butkus Award Watch List https://t.co/qFj2oc4kU2 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/HWo0ieBlkj— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 20, 2020
Three Sooners have taken home the award: Brian Bosworth, Rocky Calmus and Teddy Lehman. Bosworth was the inaugural recipient of the award, and won it twice — in 1985 and 1986.
White started all 14 games as a sophomore in 2019. He tallied 52 tackles that year — the fourth highest on the team. White was a four-star recruit coming out of North Richland Hills, Texas.
