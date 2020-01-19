You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land verbal commitment from 3-star offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Class of 2021 offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery verbally committed to the Sooners Sunday night.

The three-star lineman plays for Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, per Rivals. Rivals also ranks Montgomery as the No. 38 tackle in the nation.

Montgomery is the third verbal commit of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's class of 2021. He joins four-star wide receiver Cody Jackson (Richmond, Texas) and three-star defensive end Ethan Downs (Weatherford, Oklahoma).

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments