OU football: Sooners land verbal commitment from 3-star offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery

Class of 2021 offensive tackle Cullen Montgomery verbally committed to the Sooners Sunday night.
1000% Committed This one for you dad, watch over me.#BOOMERSOONER‼️Please respect my decision. pic.twitter.com/ykTTFaID4r— cullen montgomery (@_manchild99) January 20, 2020
The three-star lineman plays for Episcopal High School in Houston, Texas, and is listed at 6-foot-5 and 270 pounds, per Rivals. Rivals also ranks Montgomery as the No. 38 tackle in the nation.
Montgomery is the third verbal commit of Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley's class of 2021. He joins four-star wide receiver Cody Jackson (Richmond, Texas) and three-star defensive end Ethan Downs (Weatherford, Oklahoma).
