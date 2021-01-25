OU football: Sooners land Tennessee defensive back transfer Keyshawn Lawrence

Freshman defensive back Keyshawn Lawrence announced his commitment to OU via Twitter Monday afternoon after reportedly entering the transfer portal Monday morning.
Yall hate me now , but im fasho yall gone love me later 🤫 #oudna 🤘🏾👇🏾 #BoomerSooner ⭕️🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/k3J652O4mi— KE(Y)SHAWN LAWRENCE 💰C❌C (@KeShawn2x) January 25, 2021
A former four-star prospect, Lawrence played in 10 games in 2020 as a special teams player and reserve defensive back. He tallied eight tackles and a pass breakup during the season.
Prior to playing for the Volunteers, the Nashville, Tennessee native was the No. 1 high school player in his home state and the No. 6 safety in the country, according to 247 Sports. At 6-foot-2 and 200 pounds, he's also one of the more physical defensive backs on OU's projected 2021 roster.
Lawrence is the second Tennessee departure to commit to Oklahoma this offseason, joining offensive tackle Wanya Morris, who landed with the Sooners on Jan. 18. Next season, Oklahoma will be looking to replace defensive backs Tre Brown and Tre Norwood after both declared for the 2021 NFL Draft.
