OU football: Sooners land Penn State quarterback transfer Micah Bowens II

Former Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens II announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter Tuesday after he reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 15.
Momma, I’m a Sooner #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/d0CVkMvoJZ— Micah Bowens II (@micah_bowens) January 19, 2021
A freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, Bowens didn't appear in a game for the Nittany Lions in 2020. As a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, Bowens was the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player in Las Vegas before signing with Penn State, per Rivals.com.
Bowens joins a quarterback room that was depleted due to the transfers of redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai and freshman Chandler Morris to SMU and TCU, respectively.
The newcomer Bowens would presumably be third option at quarterback in 2021 behind starter Spencer Rattler and five-star backup Caleb Williams. Morris flourished in that change-of-pace role in 2020, rushing for 44 yards and two scores.
