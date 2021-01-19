You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land Penn State quarterback transfer Micah Bowens II

OU Helmet

The helmet worn by OU against Kansas in 2015. 

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Former Penn State quarterback Micah Bowens II announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter Tuesday after he reportedly entered the NCAA Transfer Portal on Jan. 15.

A freshman from Las Vegas, Nevada, Bowens didn't appear in a game for the Nittany Lions in 2020. As a three-star prospect in the class of 2020, Bowens was the No. 12 dual-threat quarterback in the country and the No. 4 player in Las Vegas before signing with Penn State, per Rivals.com.

Bowens joins a quarterback room that was depleted due to the transfers of redshirt sophomore Tanner Mordecai and freshman Chandler Morris to SMU and TCU, respectively.

The newcomer Bowens would presumably be third option at quarterback in 2021 behind starter Spencer Rattler and five-star backup Caleb Williams. Morris flourished in that change-of-pace role in 2020, rushing for 44 yards and two scores.

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

