OU football: Sooners land commitment from 5-star wide receiver Mario Williams

OU landed a commitment from five-star 2021 wide receiver Mario Williams, he announced Friday.
Committed📍 pic.twitter.com/MFpNY371EQ— Lootrunner.mariooo (@MarioWill00) May 15, 2020
🚨COMMITMENT🚨Plant City, Fla. 5⃣⭐️ WR Mario Williams has committed to Oklahoma.Williams chose the Sooners over LSU, Alabama, Georgia and Florida.Profile ➡️ https://t.co/xVrxInlLyP#OUDNA | #LincUp21 pic.twitter.com/XGxq2gRGzS— Sooner Gridiron (@soonergridiron) May 15, 2020
Williams is the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 2 ranked receiver in the 2021 class per Rivals. Willaims chose the Sooners over Texas, LSU, Alabama and Florida. Williams received 35 total offers.
Williams becomes the Sooners fourth five-star receiver recruit in the last three recruiting classes, joining current sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges.
Williams is the sixth recruit to commit to OU's class of 2021 and second wide receiver of the class, the other being four-star Cody Jackson.
The Plant City, Florida product is the (sixth) commit for the Sooners of the 2021 class, and the second receiver of its class, joining four-star Cody Jackson.
