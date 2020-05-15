You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 5-star wide receiver Mario Williams

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

OU landed a commitment from five-star 2021 wide receiver Mario Williams, he announced Friday.

Williams is the No. 12 overall recruit and No. 2 ranked receiver in the 2021 class per Rivals. Willaims chose the Sooners over Texas, LSU, Alabama and Florida. Williams received 35 total offers.

Williams becomes the Sooners fourth five-star receiver recruit in the last three recruiting classes, joining current sophomores Jadon Haselwood, Theo Wease and Trejan Bridges.

Williams is the sixth recruit to commit to OU's class of 2021 and second wide receiver of the class, the other being four-star Cody Jackson.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

