OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star linebacker Clayton Smith

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma has earned a commitment from four-star outside linebacker Clayton Smith, he announced Friday.

Smith, hailing from Texarkana, Texas, chose OU over LSU, Kentucky, Florida State, Oregon and Texas. Smith is the No. 14 ranked outside linebacker in the nation, and the top-ranked outside linebacker in the state of Texas, per Rivals.

Smith joins three-star Danny Stutsman as the second linebacker recruit for OU in the 2021 class, and becomes the seventh recruit for the Sooners.

The 6-foot-4, 220-pound linebacker recorded 94 tackles, 20 sacks and eight forced fumbles as a junior.

