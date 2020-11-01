OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star Billy Bowman

Four-star recruit Billy Bowman gave his verbal commitment to the Sooners' 2021 class on Twitter Sunday night. Bowman is the No. 1 athlete (ATH) in his class, per Rivals.com.
⭕️ #OUDNA ! pic.twitter.com/wMwFrbhJPJ— ² (@Billy2Bowman) November 2, 2020
The 5-foot-10, 170-pound recruit out of Denton, Texas, is the 15th commitment and the 10th four-star in OU's 2021 class.
With 15 recruits total, OU's 2021 class is led by five-stars quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Mario Williams, and is ranked as the No. 14 class on Rivals.com.
