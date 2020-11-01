You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star Billy Bowman

  Updated
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Four-star recruit Billy Bowman gave his verbal commitment to the Sooners' 2021 class on Twitter Sunday night. Bowman is the No. 1 athlete (ATH) in his class, per Rivals.com.

The 5-foot-10, 170-pound recruit out of Denton, Texas, is the 15th commitment and the 10th four-star in OU's 2021 class.

With 15 recruits total, OU's 2021 class is led by five-stars quarterback Caleb Williams and wide receiver Mario Williams, and is ranked as the No. 14 class on Rivals.com.

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

