OU football: Sooners land commitment from 3-star linebacker Danny Stutsman

Three-star linebacker Danny Stutsman tweeted his commitment to Oklahoma on Monday.
I am committed to...🎥:@lindseybynum pic.twitter.com/THuUSZWMtP— DannyStutsmanFB (@FbStutsman) May 4, 2020
Stutsman chose Oklahoma over 15 other schools, including Baylor, Oklahoma State and Nebraska. He is the 633rd ranked player nationally, 43rd ranked outside linebacker and 80th ranked prospect in Florida, according to 247sports.com.
Oklahoma's 2021 recruiting class has been slow to get off the ground, as Stutsman is just the team's fifth commitment in the class, which ranks 47th nationally on Rivals.com and 247sports.com.
Along with Stutsman, the Sooners have commitments from three-star defensive back Jordan Mukes, three-star offensive lineman Cullen Montgomery, three-star defensive end Ethan Downs and four-star wide receiver Cody Jackson.
In other recruiting news, five-star quarterback Caleb Williams announced Oklahoma was in his top three schools on Monday. Williams is widely regarded as the best quarterback in the 2021 class, and the potential catalyst to get Oklahoma's class among the nation's best.
