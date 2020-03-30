OU football: Sooners land commitment from 3-star 2021 defensive back Jordan Mukes

Oklahoma landed a verbal commitment from three-star cornerback Jordan Mukes out of the class of 2021.
#Commited After great conversation with family and coaches I will be deciding to stay home. @LincolnRiley @CoachGrinch @CoachRoyM @JakeCorbin @1COACH_CARTER @Cam_Jourdan @BrandonDrumm247 @Josh_Scoop @okprepstv pic.twitter.com/BIMDInt24T— JORDAN#2 (@JordanMukes2) March 31, 2020
Mukes is a junior at Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Oklahoma, and is the No. 8 ranked player in the state according to Rivals.com. He chose Oklahoma over 10 other schools offering scholarships, including Kansas State, Arkansas and Iowa State.
Oklahoma now has four commitments in the class of 2021, and Mukes is its first cornerback commit. The Sooners also have a commitment from three-star defensive end Ethan Downs from Weatherford, Oklahoma.
