You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2021 defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
Lincoln Riley

Coach Lincoln Riley look up at the scoreboard during the Sooners’ game against TCU on Nov. 23.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma picked up its ninth commitment in its 2021 recruiting class on Wednesday, as defensive end Nathan Rawlins-Kibonge chose the Sooners over Stanford, Tennessee, Miami and several other Power 5 schools.

The six-foot-seven, 240-pound prospect from Portland, Oregon, joins an Oklahoma recruiting class that features another four-star defensive end in Ethan Downs. Rawlins-Kibonge is listed as a four-star recruit on 247Sports.

Rawlins-Kibonge originally committed to Washington State to play basketball, but after playing competitive football for the first time during his junior year in 2019 he reopened his recruitment. He recorded 44 solo tackles and 28 tackles for loss for in his junior season at Jefferson High School.

Rawlins-Kibonge is OU's second 2021 commitment in less than two weeks after three-star defensive tackle Isaiah Coe committed to the Sooners on June 5.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments