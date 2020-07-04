You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin verbally committed to the Sooners on social media Saturday.

McCutchin was previously committed to Alabama, but decommitted in March. The Austin, Texas, native is listed as a four-star on Rivals.

McCutchin, who stands at 6-foot-1 per Rivals, is the third four-star to join the Sooners' 2021 class. 

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments