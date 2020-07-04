OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin

2021 cornerback Latrell McCutchin verbally committed to the Sooners on social media Saturday.
“I left the season to comeback with a reason, I ain’t say it was easy”!!!C O M M I T T E D❤️!! #Island21 #WTMMIMI 🎥: @ConnorEllinor pic.twitter.com/covQDohKeJ— Latrell McCutchin🦹🏾♂️ (@bil_trell) July 4, 2020
McCutchin was previously committed to Alabama, but decommitted in March. The Austin, Texas, native is listed as a four-star on Rivals.
McCutchin, who stands at 6-foot-1 per Rivals, is the third four-star to join the Sooners' 2021 class.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.