OU football: Sooners land commitment from 4-star 2022 linebacker Kobie McKinzie

  • Updated
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Four-star 2022 outside linebacker Kobie McKinzie committed to Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter Wednesday morning.

McKinzie, the 38th best prospect in the class of 2022, is the top-ranked outside linebacker and the No. 2 player from Texas, per 247sports.com. The Lubbock native committed to Texas Tech on Feb. 24, 2019, but reopened his recruitment on Aug. 21, 2019.

This is the first commit for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley for the class of 2022. His six foot three, 227-pound frame makes him already prepared for the college ranks physically, and his commitment bodes well for the Sooners' 2022 class.

