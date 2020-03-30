You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 3-star 2021 defensive back Jordan Mukes

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Oklahoma landed a verbal commitment from three-star cornerback Jordan Mukes out of the class of 2021.

Mukes is a junior at Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Oklahoma, and is the No. 8 ranked player in the state according to Rivals.com. He chose Oklahoma over 10 other schools offering scholarships, including Kansas State, Arkansas and Iowa State.

Oklahoma now has four commitments in the class of 2021, and Mukes is its first cornerback commit. The Sooners also have a commitment from three-star defensive end Ethan Downs from Weatherford, Oklahoma.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments