You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land commitment from 3-star 2020 DE Noah Arinze

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Class of 2020 3-star defensive end Noah Arinze has verbally committed to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter Friday afternoon.

Arinze is ranked as the 27th best defensive end prospect nationally and ninth from the state of Missouri, according to Rivals. He holds 21 offers, including ones from Texas, Nebraska and Tennessee.

He is the 17th 2020 prospect to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, and the first defensive end. The class is ranked 18th in the country, according to Rivals.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Load comments