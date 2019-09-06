OU football: Sooners land commitment from 3-star 2020 DE Noah Arinze

Class of 2020 3-star defensive end Noah Arinze has verbally committed to Oklahoma, he announced via Twitter Friday afternoon.
Respect my decision @OU_Football @LincolnRiley @CoachThibbs @CoachGrinch @eliteamsports #sbg #Critcal #BoomerSooner #oudna pic.twitter.com/gN6ZIHBBdW— NoahArinze (@ArinzeNoah) September 6, 2019
Arinze is ranked as the 27th best defensive end prospect nationally and ninth from the state of Missouri, according to Rivals. He holds 21 offers, including ones from Texas, Nebraska and Tennessee.
He is the 17th 2020 prospect to commit to Lincoln Riley and the Sooners, and the first defensive end. The class is ranked 18th in the country, according to Rivals.
