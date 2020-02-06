OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2020 5-star kicker Zach Schmit

2020 kicker Zach Schmit committed to Oklahoma on Thursday.
COMMITTED!!! @LincolnRiley @OU_RDougherty @MorganLineberry @KohlsKicking @OU_Football #BoomerSooner #OUDNA #okpreps pic.twitter.com/l3qyNaUb38— Zach Schmit (@zach_schmit39) February 6, 2020
Schmit attends Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, and he is a five-star prospect per kohlskicking.com.
He held offers from Oklahoma State, Air Force and Kansas, among others. The Sooners kicking spot is among its most solid positions going into 2020, as they return Gabe Brkic, who made all 69 kicks he attempted in his redshirt freshman season in 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(2) comments
Pretty misleading headline. He’s a 2 star kicker by the recruiting services not a “5 star.” His 5 star ranking on the Kohl’s website appears to just mean he is a D1 level kicker since there are more than 50 5 stars listed on there.
Pretty misleading headline. He’s a 2 star kicker by the recruiting services not a 5 star. That Kohl’s website lists more than 50 different 5 star kickers. If he was a legitimate 5 star he would be getting a scholarship and not walking on to the team.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.