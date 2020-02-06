You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land commitment from 2020 5-star kicker Zach Schmit

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

2020 kicker Zach Schmit committed to Oklahoma on Thursday.

Schmit attends Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City, and he is a five-star prospect per kohlskicking.com.

He held offers from Oklahoma State, Air Force and Kansas, among others. The Sooners kicking spot is among its most solid positions going into 2020, as they return Gabe Brkic, who made all 69 kicks he attempted in his redshirt freshman season in 2019.

