OU football: Sooners land commit from 4 star 2020 OL Anton Harrison

OU Helmet (copy)

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Class of 2020 4-star offensive lineman Anton Harrison verbally committed to Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter Tuesday evening.

Harrison is ranked as the 161st class of 2020 prospect nationally, 3rd from Washington, D.C. and the 18th best offensive lineman in the country per Rivals. He holds 22 offers, including ones from Ohio State, Michigan and Penn State.

He is the 16th 2020 prospect for Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley, and the fourth offensive lineman. The class is ranked 20th in the country per Rivals

