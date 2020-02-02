You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land commit from graduate transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Marshall wide receiver Obi Obialo announced he is transferring to Oklahoma on Twitter Sunday evening. 

Obialo caught 18 passes for 244 yards last season for the Thundering Herd in four games. In his junior season, he caught 42 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.

He joins a wide receiver room led by redshirt junior Charleston Rambo, who was the Sooners second leading receiver last season. Along with Rambo, the Sooners will have sophomores and former five-star recruits in Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease Jr.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports editor

Vic Reynolds is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's sports editor. Previously he served as a sports reporter covering OU's football, softball and wrestling teams.

Load comments