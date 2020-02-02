OU football: Sooners land commit from graduate transfer wide receiver Obi Obialo

Marshall wide receiver Obi Obialo announced he is transferring to Oklahoma on Twitter Sunday evening.
Time to get to work! #BoomerSooner pic.twitter.com/NJtgjQotW6— Obi (@DoubleOLeven) February 3, 2020
Obialo caught 18 passes for 244 yards last season for the Thundering Herd in four games. In his junior season, he caught 42 passes for 505 yards and four touchdowns.
He joins a wide receiver room led by redshirt junior Charleston Rambo, who was the Sooners second leading receiver last season. Along with Rambo, the Sooners will have sophomores and former five-star recruits in Jadon Haselwood, Trejan Bridges and Theo Wease Jr.
