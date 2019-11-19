You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land at No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings

Jalen Hurts

Senior quarterback Jalen Hurts before the game against Baylor in Waco, Texas, Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) jumped one spot in Tuesday's latest College Football Playoff rankings.

The Sooners had what was their biggest win of the season so far in a 34-31 comeback on the road against then-No. 13 Baylor. Minnesota dropped to No. 10 after losing to No. 17 Iowa, 23-19, which allowed the Sooners to jump them. No. 8 Penn State jumped one spot, but will be major underdogs as they have to face No. 2 Ohio State on the road this Saturday

Remaining on Oklahoma's schedule is unranked TCU, No. 21 Oklahoma State and a likely matchup with No. 14 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. With games against two ranked opponents remaining, the Sooners have the opportunity to bolster their playoff resume, but they will still need some outside help.

No. 5 Alabama lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday and have little to no chance to win the SEC, so the Crimson Tide's path is more unclear than previously thought. Ideally for the Sooners, the Tide will lose a road matchup to No. 15 Auburn on Nov. 30 without Tagovailoa and knock themselves out of contention.

Also Above Oklahoma are two one-loss Pac 12 teams in No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah. Each have a better loss than the Sooners — Oregon's to Auburn and Utah's to USC — and the two appear to be on a collision course to have a match in the conference championship game. 

The Sooners path to a third straight playoff will continue with a game against TCU Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.

