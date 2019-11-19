OU football: Sooners land at No. 9 in College Football Playoff rankings

Oklahoma (9-1, 6-1 Big 12) jumped one spot in Tuesday's latest College Football Playoff rankings.
.@CFBPlayoff Top 25 rankings1-LSU2-Ohio St3-Clemson4-Georgia5-Alabama6-Oregon7-Utah8-Penn St9-OU10-Minnesota11-Florida12-Wisconsin13-Michigan14-Baylor15-Auburn16-Notre Dame17-Iowa18-Memphis19-Cincinnati20-Boise St21-Okla St22-Iowa St23-USC24-App St25-SMU— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 20, 2019
The Sooners had what was their biggest win of the season so far in a 34-31 comeback on the road against then-No. 13 Baylor. Minnesota dropped to No. 10 after losing to No. 17 Iowa, 23-19, which allowed the Sooners to jump them. No. 8 Penn State jumped one spot, but will be major underdogs as they have to face No. 2 Ohio State on the road this Saturday
Remaining on Oklahoma's schedule is unranked TCU, No. 21 Oklahoma State and a likely matchup with No. 14 Baylor in the Big 12 Championship game. With games against two ranked opponents remaining, the Sooners have the opportunity to bolster their playoff resume, but they will still need some outside help.
No. 5 Alabama lost starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Saturday and have little to no chance to win the SEC, so the Crimson Tide's path is more unclear than previously thought. Ideally for the Sooners, the Tide will lose a road matchup to No. 15 Auburn on Nov. 30 without Tagovailoa and knock themselves out of contention.
Also Above Oklahoma are two one-loss Pac 12 teams in No. 6 Oregon and No. 7 Utah. Each have a better loss than the Sooners — Oregon's to Auburn and Utah's to USC — and the two appear to be on a collision course to have a match in the conference championship game.
The Sooners path to a third straight playoff will continue with a game against TCU Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.