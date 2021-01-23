You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land Arizona transfer offensive lineman Robert Congel, per report

Bill Bedenbaugh

OU co-offensive coordinator Bill Bedenbaugh before the game against Baylor in Waco, TX Nov. 16.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Robert Congel has committed to Oklahoma after announcing his departure from Arizona on Jan. 13, according to 247 Sports' Brandon Drumm.

Congel is the second offensive lineman to join the Sooners via the NCAA Portal this week, after former Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris committed to OU on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 315 pound Congel is a former walk-on at Texas A&M who started for Arizona each of the last two seasons.

Though he played primarily at right guard for the Wildcats, Congel becomes the only OU offensive lineman besides junior Chris Murray to have starting experience at center. Congel's versatility could be key for the Sooners as they attempt to replace center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Adrian Ealy, who both entered the 2021 NFL Draft.

Per Drumm, OU and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh beat out Memphis for Congel's services.

