OU football: Sooners land Arizona transfer offensive lineman Robert Congel, per report

Redshirt junior offensive lineman Robert Congel has committed to Oklahoma after announcing his departure from Arizona on Jan. 13, according to 247 Sports' Brandon Drumm.
#Sooners snag transfer OL Robert Congel from Arizona https://t.co/O4pOOrYRhm pic.twitter.com/SV84RNQmru— OUInsider (@OU247) January 23, 2021
Congel is the second offensive lineman to join the Sooners via the NCAA Portal this week, after former Tennessee offensive lineman Wanya Morris committed to OU on Monday. The 6-foot-3, 315 pound Congel is a former walk-on at Texas A&M who started for Arizona each of the last two seasons.
Though he played primarily at right guard for the Wildcats, Congel becomes the only OU offensive lineman besides junior Chris Murray to have starting experience at center. Congel's versatility could be key for the Sooners as they attempt to replace center Creed Humphrey and right tackle Adrian Ealy, who both entered the 2021 NFL Draft.
Per Drumm, OU and offensive line coach Bill Bedenbaugh beat out Memphis for Congel's services.
