OU football: Sooners land 5-star 2022 running back Raleek Brown

  • Updated
OU football helmet

An OU football helmet on a press conference table Dec. 30 for the 2017 Sugar Bowl.

 Siandhara Bonnet/The Daily

2022 running back Raleek Brown committed to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday. 

A native of Santa Ana, California, Brown is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and a five-star by 247Sports. He is also listed as a top-three running back in California by all three websites.

Listed at 5-foot-9 by Rivals, Brown held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and USC. He was selected for NBC’s 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, which features the country’s top 100 high school prospects.

Brown is now the fifth 2022 recruit to commit to the Sooners, joining four-star receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson and four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie.

Oklahoma’s running back room for the 2021 season will be led by a returning Kennedy Brooks alongside Seth McGowan, Marcus Major and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.

Chandler Engelbrecht is a journalism junior and the Daily's assistant sports editor. He currently covers OU football and has previously covered OU men's basketball, volleyball and men's gymnastics.

