OU football: Sooners land 5-star 2022 running back Raleek Brown

2022 running back Raleek Brown committed to Oklahoma via Twitter on Friday.
BREAKING: 5 🌟 RB Raleek Brown has just Committed to Oklahoma!The 5’8 185 RB from Santa Ana, CA chose the Sooners over LSU, Oregon, Alabama, Michigan, and othersWith the addition of Brown, Oklahoma’s 2022 Class moves up from #8 to the #5 Class in the Nation (129.59) pic.twitter.com/wBRZk53iwa— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) February 6, 2021
A native of Santa Ana, California, Brown is ranked as a four-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals and a five-star by 247Sports. He is also listed as a top-three running back in California by all three websites.
Listed at 5-foot-9 by Rivals, Brown held offers from Alabama, Georgia, LSU, Michigan, Oregon and USC. He was selected for NBC’s 2022 All-American Bowl on Jan. 4, which features the country’s top 100 high school prospects.
Brown is now the fifth 2022 recruit to commit to the Sooners, joining four-star receivers Talyn Shettron, Luther Burden and Jordan Hudson and four-star linebacker Kobie McKinzie.
Oklahoma’s running back room for the 2021 season will be led by a returning Kennedy Brooks alongside Seth McGowan, Marcus Major and Tennessee transfer Eric Gray.
