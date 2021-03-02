You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

OU football: Sooners land 4-star 2022 center Demetrius Hunter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

The helmet worn by OU against Kansas in 2015. 

 Joe Buettner/The Daily

Class of 2022 four-star center Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday morning.

Hunter hails from West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas and received 10 total offers, including Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Houston. According to Rivals.com, he’s the No. 2 center in the country for his recruiting class and is the No. 44 player in Texas.

The 6-foot-3, 306 pound prospect is not listed in Rivals’ national rankings. He’s the seventh commit in OU’s 2022 class and the first offensive lineman to commit to the Sooners in the cycle.

During his junior season, Hunter helped West Orange-Stark to an 8-1 record, including a 6-0 record in district play. He’s also seen time at defensive tackle for the Mustangs.

Sign up for our newsletters

Tags

Sports Editor

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore. He's the Daily's sports editor and covers OU football. He was previously assistant sports editor and has worked as a reporter covering OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL.

Load comments