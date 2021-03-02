OU football: Sooners land 4-star 2022 center Demetrius Hunter

Class of 2022 four-star center Demetrius “Pancake” Hunter announced his commitment to Oklahoma via Twitter on Tuesday morning.
Committed 🙏🏾 interview version on YouTube tomorrow🔥 @lamb_production pic.twitter.com/MPrrJZIvT5— 𝔻𝕖𝕞𝕖𝕥𝕣𝕚𝕦𝕤 “ℙ𝕒𝕟𝕔𝕒𝕜𝕖“ ℍ𝕦𝕟𝕥𝕖𝕣 (@Pancakehunter59) March 2, 2021
Hunter hails from West Orange-Stark High School in Orange, Texas and received 10 total offers, including Oklahoma State, Texas A&M and Houston. According to Rivals.com, he’s the No. 2 center in the country for his recruiting class and is the No. 44 player in Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 306 pound prospect is not listed in Rivals’ national rankings. He’s the seventh commit in OU’s 2022 class and the first offensive lineman to commit to the Sooners in the cycle.
During his junior season, Hunter helped West Orange-Stark to an 8-1 record, including a 6-0 record in district play. He’s also seen time at defensive tackle for the Mustangs.
