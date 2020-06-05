OU football: Sooners land 3-star defensive tackle Isaiah Coe

The Sooners picked up a commitment from defensive tackle Isaiah Coe, he announced via Twitter Friday.
C⭕️mmitted📍#LincUp21 pic.twitter.com/BlFGWCs3eh— Isaiah Coe⁵¹ (@chiefzay_) June 5, 2020
Coe, a junior college transfer from Council Bluffs, Iowa, is a three-star recruit per Rivals and picked OU over Memphis, South Carolina, Ole Miss and Missouri.
The 2021 recruit is the third junior college defensive linemen to commit to OU in the last two recruiting classes, joining juniors Perrion Winfrey and Josh Ellison. The 6-foot-3, 310 pound tackle had eight Division I offers.
