OU football: Sooners land 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson

The Sooners landed their second recruit of the 2022 class Tuesday with the verbal commitment of wide receiver Jordan Hudson.
1000% CommitedThis one for you granny🖤#BoomerSooner Please respect my decision ‼️ @CoachSimmonsOU @OU_CoachGundy @LincolnRiley @owl_football @TeamGrind @SkysTheLimitWR @MikeRoach247 pic.twitter.com/kpJej2ar6X— Jordan Hudson🐺 (@d1Jordan3) July 21, 2020
Hudson — who plays out of Garland, Texas — is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and is ranked a four-star on 247Sports.
Hudson joins linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who committed Jan. 15, in OU's 2022 class. McKinzie plays out of Lubbock, Texas.
