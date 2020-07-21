You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

OU football: Sooners land 2022 wide receiver Jordan Hudson

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

The Sooners landed their second recruit of the 2022 class Tuesday with the verbal commitment of wide receiver Jordan Hudson.

Hudson — who plays out of Garland, Texas — is listed at 6-foot-1, 180 pounds and is ranked a four-star on 247Sports.

Hudson joins linebacker Kobie McKinzie, who committed Jan. 15, in OU's 2022 class. McKinzie plays out of Lubbock, Texas.

Sign up for our newsletters

Caleb McCourry is the assistant sports editor at The Daily and is a junior at OU majoring in English. He's covered football, basketball and volleyball. 

Tags

Load comments