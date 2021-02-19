You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land 2022 3-star tight end Jason Llewellyn

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Class of 2022 three-star tight end Jason Llewellyn announced his commitment to OU via Twitter on Friday morning.

Llewellyn hails from Aledo High School in Aledo, Texas. The 6-foot-5, 243 pound prospect isn't ranked in any state, national or positional categories on Rivals.com, but boasted 19 offers, among them Texas, Arkansas, Auburn, Baylor and Michigan.

Llewellyn becomes the Sooners' sixth overall commitment in the class of 2022 and their first from a tight end. He's also the first at his position to commit to Oklahoma since the arrival of new tight ends coach Joe Jon Finley, who was hired on Jan. 19.

Oklahoma's 2022 recruiting class currently ranks fourth nationally behind only Ohio State, Georgia and LSU.

