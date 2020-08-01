OU football: Sooners land 2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon

2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon verbally committed to the Sooners on Twitter Saturday evening.
COMMITTED! LOVE❤️ #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/gmBCCOSQGV— Damond Harmon (@hunchoo_21) August 1, 2020
Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 180 pound defensive back from Highland Springs, Virginia chose OU over 24 other schools including Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.
According to Rivals, Harmon is the No. 16 ranked player in Virginia and the No. 53 cornerback in the nation. Harmon is also the fourth 2021 defensive back to commit to the Sooners.
