OU football: Sooners land 2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon verbally committed to the Sooners on Twitter Saturday evening.

Harmon, a 6-foot-1, 180 pound defensive back from Highland Springs, Virginia chose OU over 24 other schools including Georgia, Ohio State and Tennessee.

According to Rivals, Harmon is the No. 16 ranked player in Virginia and the No. 53 cornerback in the nation. Harmon is also the fourth 2021 defensive back to commit to the Sooners.

