OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq announced his commitment to Oklahoma in a YouTube video on Sunday.

Farooq, from Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is ranked as the No. 33 wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 8 player in Maryland, per Rivals.

The 6-foot-2, 190 pound pass catcher chose OU over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among other offers, and is the third wide receiver to commit to the Sooners in the class of 2021.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

