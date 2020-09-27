OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq

2021 four-star wide receiver Jalil Farooq announced his commitment to Oklahoma in a YouTube video on Sunday.
Boom News! 💥#Sooners pick up another Beast from the East as 2021 WR Jalil Farooq (Upper Marlboro, MD) commits to Lincoln Riley and #OU (via Instagram)https://t.co/G190loR5zO pic.twitter.com/lfLQul2jFA— TFB Sooners (@TFB_Sooners) September 27, 2020
Farooq, from Dr. Henry Wise High School in Upper Marlboro, Maryland, is ranked as the No. 33 wide receiver prospect in the country and the No. 8 player in Maryland, per Rivals.
The 6-foot-2, 190 pound pass catcher chose OU over Alabama, Clemson and Georgia among other offers, and is the third wide receiver to commit to the Sooners in the class of 2021.
