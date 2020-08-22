OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam

2021 four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam verbally committed to the Sooners on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday evening.
BREAKING: 4-Star DL Kelvin Gilliam commits to Oklahoma #BoomerSoonerGilliam projects as a multi-year starter at the college level with NFL potential.@Kelvin_Gilliam2 | @OU247 | @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/RMiYUZ7vsb— CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) August 22, 2020
The 6-foot-3, 250 pound weak-side defensive end from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Virginia chose Oklahoma over Penn State and South Carolina. Per 247Sports, Gilliam is the No. 9 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 4 player in Virginia in the class of 2021.
Gilliam is ranked No. 148 on the ESPN 300 recruiting database, directly behind fellow four-star defensive end and 2021 Sooner commit Ethan Downs. He’s also the high school teammate of 2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon, who committed to Oklahoma on Aug. 1.
Gilliam’s commitment to OU comes just six days after fellow four-star 2021 defensive lineman and Sooner target Marcus Burris chose Texas A&M. Gilliam is Oklahoma’s fourth defensive line commitment in its 2021 recruiting class.
