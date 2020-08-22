You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land 2021 four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam

OU Helmet

An OU helmet sitting on the field before the Bedlam game against Oklahoma State on Nov. 30, 2019.

 Trey Young/The Daily

2021 four-star defensive lineman Kelvin Gilliam verbally committed to the Sooners on CBS Sports HQ on Saturday evening.

The 6-foot-3, 250 pound weak-side defensive end from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Virginia chose Oklahoma over Penn State and South Carolina. Per 247Sports, Gilliam is the No. 9 weak-side defensive end in the country and the No. 4 player in Virginia in the class of 2021.

Gilliam is ranked No. 148 on the ESPN 300 recruiting database, directly behind fellow four-star defensive end and 2021 Sooner commit Ethan Downs. He’s also the high school teammate of 2021 three-star cornerback Damond Harmon, who committed to Oklahoma on Aug. 1.

Gilliam’s commitment to OU comes just six days after fellow four-star 2021 defensive lineman and Sooner target Marcus Burris chose Texas A&M. Gilliam is Oklahoma’s fourth defensive line commitment in its 2021 recruiting class.

Mason Young is a journalism sophomore and The Daily's assistant sports editor. He covers OU football and previously covered OU women's gym, OU wrestling and former Sooners in the NFL. He has also spent some time as a senior news reporter for The Daily.

