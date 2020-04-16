OU football: Sooners land 2020 offensive lineman Ben Tawwater

Offensive lineman Ben Tawwater committed to OU, he announed on Twitter Thursday.
I am blessed to say I will be continuing my football career at the University of Oklahoma. I want to thank my family and coaches for helping me get to this point! #OUDNA #committed @OU_CoachB @LincolnRiley @OU_Football pic.twitter.com/8EV1LrpvnA— Ben Tawwater (@BTawwater13) April 16, 2020
Tawwater hails from Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City and is the second 2020 OU commit from the school, alongside linebacker teammate Brynden Walker.
The 6'3" 275 pound center and guard was named to the Oklahoma Class 5A-2 All-District team in his senior season and played both offensive and defensive line for the Irish, the Class 5A state runner up in 2019.
Oklahoma's 2020 class ranks 15th nationally according to Rivals.com. Tawwater is the Sooners' sixth 2020 offensive line commit.
