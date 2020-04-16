You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners land 2020 offensive lineman Ben Tawwater

OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15, 2019.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Offensive lineman Ben Tawwater committed to OU, he announed on Twitter Thursday.

Tawwater hails from Bishop McGuinness High School in Oklahoma City and is the second 2020 OU commit from the school, alongside linebacker teammate Brynden Walker.

The 6'3" 275 pound center and guard was named to the Oklahoma Class 5A-2 All-District team in his senior season and played both offensive and defensive line for the Irish, the Class 5A state runner up in 2019.

Oklahoma's 2020 class ranks 15th nationally according to Rivals.com. Tawwater is the Sooners' sixth 2020 offensive line commit.

