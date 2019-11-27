OU football: Sooners land 3-star linebacker Shane Whitter

Oklahoma has landed three-star outside linebacker Shane Whitter, he announced Wednesday morning. Whitter was previously committed to Wake Forest.
#BoomerSooner ‼️ pic.twitter.com/DLhCrxYtba— Shane Whitter (@shane_whitter) November 27, 2019
Whitter, from Burlington, North Carolina, is ranked as the 32nd best player in the state according to Rivals. He committed to Oklahoma over Wake Forest, North Carolina and Navy. He is Oklahoma's 19th commitment in the 2020 class, joining Oklahoma City's Brynden Walker as the only other linebacker in the class.
The early signing day period is on Dec. 18, when most of the Sooners 2020 class is expected to sign.
