OU football: Sooners land 3-star linebacker Shane Whitter

  • Updated
  • 0
  • 1 min to read
OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Oklahoma has landed three-star outside linebacker Shane Whitter, he announced Wednesday morning. Whitter was previously committed to Wake Forest. 

Whitter, from Burlington, North Carolina, is ranked as the 32nd best player in the state according to Rivals. He committed to Oklahoma over Wake Forest, North Carolina and Navy. He is Oklahoma's 19th commitment in the 2020 class, joining Oklahoma City's Brynden Walker as the only other linebacker in the class. 

The early signing day period is on Dec. 18, when most of the Sooners 2020 class is expected to sign. 

I joined The Daily in the fall of 2016 as a sophomore. I've covered the soccer team, both men's and women's basketball, as well as the football team for the past two years. I have been the sports editor since spring 2018.

