OU football: Sooners land 2020 4-star defensive end Reggie Grimes

  • Updated
OU Helmet

An OU football helmet at Big 12 Media Days July 15.

 Kathryn Stacy/The Daily

Four-star defensive end Reggie Grimes has committed to Oklahoma, he announced on Twitter Thursday. 

Grimes is a major win for the Sooners' 2020 recruiting class, as he is ranked 42nd nationally, 2nd at his position and 1st from Tennessee, per Rivals. He holds 20 scholarship offers, including ones from Alabama, Clemson and LSU.

The Brentwood, Tennessee, native is the 19th commitment for the Sooners' 2020 class and the second defensive end. Oklahoma's 2020 recruiting class ranks 14th nationally on Rivals

