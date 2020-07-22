OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List on Wednesday. The award annually recognizes college football’s most outstanding kicker.
Another preseason honor for @GabeBrkic ➡️ @LouGrozaAward Watch List https://t.co/qFj2oc4kU2 #OUDNA pic.twitter.com/54gO4lSH5X— Oklahoma Football (@OU_Football) July 22, 2020
Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship took home the award last season.
Brkic was the only FBS kicker in the country in 2019 to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in those categories, respectively.
The redshirt sophomore was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, along with four other Sooner teammates, and to the the Sporting News Preseason All-American First team.
The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.
Correction: This article was updated at 5:19 p.m. July 22 to reflect the correct spelling of Gabe Brkic's name.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.