OU football: Sooners kicker Gabe Brkic named to Lou Groza Award Watch List

  • Updated
Gabe Brkic

Redshirt freshman kicker Gabe Brkic before the Peach Bowl in Atlanta on Dec. 28.

 Caitlyn Epes/The Daily

Sooner kicker Gabe Brkic was named to the Lou Groza Award Watch List on Wednesday. The award annually recognizes college football’s most outstanding kicker.

Georgia’s Rodrigo Blankenship took home the award last season.

Brkic was the only FBS kicker in the country in 2019 to be perfect in field goals and PAT attempts. Brkic was 17-of-17 and 52-of-52 in those categories, respectively.

The redshirt sophomore was also named to the Preseason All-Big 12 team, along with four other Sooner teammates, and to the the Sporting News Preseason All-American First team.

The Sooners are scheduled to begin their season against Missouri State on Sept. 5 in Norman.

Correction: This article was updated at 5:19 p.m. July 22 to reflect the correct spelling of Gabe Brkic's name.

