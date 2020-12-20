You are the owner of this article.
OU football: Sooners jump to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after Big 12 Championship

Sooners celebrate

Junior defensive end Ronnie Perkins hoists the Big 12 champion trophy up after OU won the Big 12 Championship Game against No. 6 Iowa State at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas on Dec. 19.

 Trey Young/The Daily

Before the College Football Playoff committee released its Top 25 rankings, the AP Poll ranked Oklahoma at No. 8 after its 27-21 win over now-No. 12 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.

Outside of the Sooners and Cyclones, Texas was the lone other Big 12 team in the poll. The Longhorns came in at No. 20.

Oklahoma discovers its postseason fate and College Football Playoff ranking at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.

