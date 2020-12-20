OU football: Sooners jump to No. 8 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after Big 12 Championship

Before the College Football Playoff committee released its Top 25 rankings, the AP Poll ranked Oklahoma at No. 8 after its 27-21 win over now-No. 12 Iowa State in the Big 12 championship.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Clemson3-Ohio St4-Notre Dame5-Texas A&M6-Cincinnati7-Indiana8-OU9-Coastal10-Florida11-Georgia12-Iowa St13-BYU14-UNC15-N'western16-Louisiana17-Iowa18-Miami19-San Jose State20-Texas21-USC22-Tulsa23-Liberty24-NC State25-Oregon— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) December 20, 2020
Outside of the Sooners and Cyclones, Texas was the lone other Big 12 team in the poll. The Longhorns came in at No. 20.
Oklahoma discovers its postseason fate and College Football Playoff ranking at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
