OU football: Sooners jump to No. 18 in latest AP Top 25 Poll after 62-9 win over Kansas

Oklahoma (5-2, 4-2 Big 12) came in at No. 18 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll on Sunday. Previously ranked at No. 19, the Sooners have now won four-straight games as they head into a bye week.
New @AP_Top25 poll1-Bama2-Notre Dame3-Ohio State4-Clemson5-Texas A&M6-Florida7-Cincinnati8-BYU9-Miami10-Indiana11-Oregon12-Georgia13-Wisconsin14-Okla St15-Coastal16-Marshall17-Iowa St18-OU19-SMU20-USC21-Texas22-Liberty23-Northwestern24-Auburn25-Louisiana— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 8, 2020
OU remains the third-highest ranked Big 12 team, trailing No. 14 Oklahoma State and No. 17 Iowa State. The only other Big 12 team to appear in the poll was Texas at No. 21.
The Sooners' 62-9 win over Kansas (0-7, 0-6 Big 12) was their largest margin victory over an opponent this season and marked the second-straight game in which Oklahoma scored 62 points. Senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson once again led the Sooners' rushing attack, he had 11 carries for 104 rushing yards and two touchdowns on the game. Redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler, who was limited in the game with an apparent hip injury, tallied 212 passing yards, a touchdown and an interception on 15-of-27 passing attempts.
Oklahoma's defense forced two Jayhawk turnovers while holding the KU offense to 248 total yards. The Sooners tied a school record with nine total sacks against the Jayhawks, redshirt sophomore linebacker Nik Bonitto led the team with three on the game.
Following a bye week, OU faces the Cowboys for a Top-25 Bedlam matchup on Nov. 21 in Norman.
