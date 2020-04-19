OU football: Sooners honor Oklahoma City bombing victims on Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium video board

Oklahoma honored the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing on the 25th anniversary of the incident.
The video boards in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium say '9:01' and '9:03,' which are also both shown at the memorial site in Oklahoma City.
#WeRemember#TogetherAsOne pic.twitter.com/eNpjtNVMHj— Oklahoma Sooners (@OU_Athletics) April 19, 2020
The 9:01 represents the minute right before the blast, while the 9:03 represents the minute right after the blast. At the memorial, there is a reflecting pool in between the two times that represents 9:02, which is when the blast occurred.
The attack killed 168 people and injured over 680 more, and is still regarded as the deadliest incident of domestic terrorism in the nation's history.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.