OU football: Sooners honor Oklahoma City bombing victims on Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium video board

Stadium

Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium Sept. 7.

 Paxson Haws/The Daily

Oklahoma honored the victims of the Oklahoma City bombing on the 25th anniversary of the incident.

The video boards in Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium say '9:01' and '9:03,' which are also both shown at the memorial site in Oklahoma City.

The 9:01 represents the minute right before the blast, while the 9:03 represents the minute right after the blast. At the memorial, there is a reflecting pool in between the two times that represents 9:02, which is when the blast occurred.

The attack killed 168 people and injured over 680 more, and is still regarded as the deadliest incident of domestic terrorism in the nation's history.

