OU football: Sooners hold off Iowa State comeback in 27-21 win, seal sixth-straight Big 12 Title

ARLINGTON — No. 10 Oklahoma (8-2, 6-2 Big 12) defeated No. 6 Iowa State (8-3, 8-1), 27-21, in the Big 12 Championship game on Saturday. The win marks the Sooners’ sixth-straight Big 12 title and the 14th in the program’s history.
ISU redshirt freshman defensive back Isheem Young was ejected on the first drive of the game after being called for targeting on redshirt sophomore receiver Drake Stoops. Young intercepted redshirt freshman quarterback Spencer Rattler in the closing minutes of the Sooners’ 37-30 loss to ISU on Oct. 3.
Rattler was 14-of-18 for 184 passing yards and one touchdown in the first half. On the ground, Ratter added a nine-yard rushing score while senior running back Rhamondre Stevenson had 10 carries for 67 yards. Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris scored the game’s opening touchdown on a two-yard rush.
Freshman receiver Marvin Mims brought in six catches for 81 yards and a touchdown in the game’s first 30 minutes. Defensively, redshirt junior defensive back Tre Norwood hauled one interception near the second quarter’s end.
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy was 10-of-16 for 132 passing yards, a touchdown and a pick in the first half. Running back Breece Hall had 13 carries for 52 yards while tight end Charlie Kolar had two catches for 38 yards and a score.
OU entered halftime leading the Cyclones, 24-7.
The third quarter saw a total of five punts from both teams before Iowa State cut the Sooners’ lead with a one-yard Breece Hall touchdown rush. Later on, following three more scoreless possessions by both sides, Hall found the endzone again on a three-yard carry that brought Iowa State within three with just over five minutes of play remaining.
On the ensuing OU drive, kicker Gabe Brkic hit a 32-yard field goal to give the Sooners’ a 27-21 lead. To close out the game, Oklahoma senior cornerback Tre Brown intercepted a Purdy pass inside the redzone.
Rattler finished the game with 272 passing yards and a touchdown on 22-of-34 attempts. Stevenson totaled 97 yards on 18 carries and Mims ended with seven catches for 101 yards, one for a touchdown. In the second half, junior safety Pat Fields brought in an interception of his own to give the Sooners’ three total forced turnovers.
Purdy threw for 322 total yards, one touchdown and three interceptions on 27 of-40 passing. Hall led the Cyclone’s rushing attack with 79 yards on 23 carries for two scores while Kolar ended with six catches for 92 yards and a touchdown.
The Sooners now wait to discover their postseason fate during the College Football Playoff committee’s Selection Show, which airs Dec. 20 at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN.
Here's the scoring summary below:
Fourth quarter (2:01): Sooners 27, Iowa State 21: Kicker Gabe Brkic makes a 32-yard field goal.
Fourth quarter (5:15): Sooners 24, Iowa State 21: Iowa State running back Breece Hall powers his way to a 3-yard touchdown.
Third quarter (0:12): Sooners 24, Iowa State 14: Iowa State running back Breece Hall leaps over the goal line for a 1-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (0:37): Sooners 24, Iowa State 7: Quarterback Spencer Rattler scores on a 9-yard keeper.
Second quarter (1:34): Sooners 17, Iowa State 7: Iowa State quarterback Brock Purdy connects with tight end Charlie Kolar for a 10-yard touchdown.
Second quarter (8:34): Sooners 17, Iowa State 0: Gabe Brkic kicks a 54-yard field goal.
Second quarter (14:52): Sooners 14, Iowa State 0: Quarterback Spencer Rattler connects with wide receiver Marvin Mims for a 45-yard touchdown.
First quarter (12:05): Sooners 7, Iowa State 0: Freshman quarterback Chandler Morris scores a touchdown on a 2-yard keeper.
